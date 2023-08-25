The United Arab Emirates officially joined the BRICS group after a successful application ratified by the five founding nations, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa. The announcement was made as leaders of the five countries met from August 22-24 in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS summit.

The UAE is committed to multilateral action, and constructive dialogue which is fostered through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies at an international level. In this regard, becoming a member of an extended BRICS grouping reflects the UAE’s keenness to champion the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, and development for the benefit and the wellbeing of peoples and nations across the world.

The UAE has been a long-term partner of the BRICS group, having participated in June’s ‘Friends of BRICS’ forum in Cape Town, convened as part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, chaired by the Republic of South Africa. The UAE also joined the BRICS New Development Bank in October 2021, after it was established in 2015 to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets, developing countries, and BRICS nations.

Commenting on the UAE’s successful application to join BRICS, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, said: “We express our appreciation to the five founding members of this important grouping, with our successful application reflecting BRICs' approach to partnerships and its strong spirit of friendship.”

His Highness added: “This development forms part of the UAE's commitment to promoting constructive dialogue through active platforms that represent developing and emerging economies, and the country’s focus on long-term economic prosperity and maintaining balanced strategic and economic relations—including with international organisations—in an ever-evolving world order. The UAE has consistently championed the value of multilateralism in supporting peace, security, and development globally.”

For his part, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, stated: “We express our appreciation regarding the agreement of the leaders of the BRICS countries on the inclusion of the UAE in this important group as of January 2024, and we are grateful for their confidence in this regard. The UAE seeks to support multilateralism and partnerships to achieve development, prosperity and benefit for all countries and peoples.”

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan continued: ”The UAE's inclusion in the BRICS group reflects its keenness on international and multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development for all countries around the world.”

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, stressed: “The UAE is a global hub for trade and economic development, with a foreign policy focused on supporting long-term economic prosperity. The country adopts innovative strategies, and is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress.”

HE Al Sayegh emphasized: “Over the past five decades, the UAE has worked to strengthen international partnerships. Its membership in BRICS reflects the country’s open approach to reinforcing collaboration with international economic institutions. The UAE is moving rapidly to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its economy while exploring new opportunities.”

For her part, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “We are pleased to join the BRICS group, which the UAE recognizes as a mechanism to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity.”

HE Al Hashimy concluded: “The UAE believes in championing multilateralism and actively contributing to important international arenas. This includes engaging with BRICS, participating regularly in the G20 process, and hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) climate conference in November.

“The UAE stresses that the future of global security and prosperity relies on strong multilateral partnerships and cooperation on the international level, and a shared commitment to achieving stability and development.”