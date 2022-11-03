His Highness is being accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Yousef Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE in the Arab League

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived today in Algiers, to attend the 31st Arab Summit. His Highness is leading the UAE delegation to the two-day Summit, which commenced today in the Algerian capital.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.