His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived today in Algiers, to attend the 31st Arab Summit. His Highness is leading the UAE delegation to the two-day Summit, which commenced today in the Algerian capital.
On his arrival in Algiers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was received by Ayman ben Abdelrahman, Prime Minister of Algeria, at an official ceremony held at the Houari Boumediene International Airport.
His Highness is being accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; Yousef Saif Khamis Sebaa Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Algeria, and Mariam Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE in the Arab League