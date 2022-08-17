His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, sent a written letter to General Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of the Republic of Burundi, congratulating him on the occasion of assuming the presidency of the East African Community. The letter was delivered by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during his meeting with the President in the presence of Abdalla AlShamsi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Burundi.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as their wishes for President Ndayishimiye to enjoy further success during his presidency and for the people of Burundi to experience additional prosperity and growth.

For his part, President Ndayishimiye conveyed his greetings and best wishes to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the people of the UAE to achieve further growth and prosperity.

President Ndayishimiye also stressed the continuous growth and development of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Burundi, praising the leading position of the UAE regionally and internationally.

For his part, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Burundi, underscoring that there are many opportunities to strengthen ties for the benefit of both countries.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields of common interest.