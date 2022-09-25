H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met with Dr. Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Syria;Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates; Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia; Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora of the Republic of Kosova; and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his counterparts discussed several issues on the agenda of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

During the meetings, the parties reviewed bilateral cooperation and partnership between the UAE and these countries in several sectors, including sustainability, energy, renewable energy, food security, economy, education, tourism, investment and culture.

H.H. also briefed the ministers about UAE's efforts to combat climate change and its preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in 2023.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs and Public Diplomacy