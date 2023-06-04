State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles


The Office of the President has announced that the country has received a donation of security equipment that includes vehicles from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. All expenses, including the purchase and transfer of these vehicles have been fully sponsored by the UAE. 

Another batch of equipment for the police force is due in the country soon. This will help in controlling vehicular traffic.

This donation forms part of the extended bilateral cooperation that exist between the two countries. 

Following the donation, President Wavel Ramkalawan has expressed his sincere gratitude to the UAE government for its continued efforts in supporting Seychelles in all aspects of its development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House – Office of the President of the Republic of Seychelles.