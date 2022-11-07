The UAE Embassy in Abidjan supervised the planting of Ghaf trees in the Abobo region in the presence of Her Excellency Kandia Camara, Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora of Côte d'Ivoire, and Laurent Tchagba, Minister of Water and Forests.

In her remarks, Najla Alraees, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in Abidjan, expressed her pride at celebrating the 50th anniversary of UAE-Africa relations, which are based on brotherhood, friendship, and mutual respect.

She stressed that the Ghaf tree has major cultural and historical significance to the UAE, as it provided shade under which members of society gathered and in turn promoted unity, tolerance, and coexistence.

For her part, Her Excellency Kandia Camara expressed her appreciation of this initiative, underscoring her country’s keenness to elevate the strong relations that bind the UAE and Côte d’Ivoire to achieve mutual benefit for the two countries and peoples.

Moreover, His Excellency Laurent Tchagba highlighted the importance of the Ghaf tree initiative and commented that it aligns with the Ministry of Water and Forests' plans to combat desertification and protect the country’s forests.