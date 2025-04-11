The Eleventh Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11) was marked by a vibrant Knowledge Fair and Exhibition jointly organized by the United Nations Agencies, Funds and Programmes and coordinated by the Knowledge Management team of ECA and the Government of Uganda.

The Knowledge Fair was officially opened by the new chair of the ARFD Bureau, Justine Lumumba Kasule, Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda and Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the ECA. The Fair brought together a wide array of exhibitors showcasing tangible success stories aligned with the five focus Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ARFSD-11: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Exhibitors included United Nations entities, the Science and Technology Department of Uganda, and a range of innovators from the informal and private sectors. A highlight of the exhibition was the " Making Uganda the Best" theme, which spotlighted locally driven innovations such as value-added agricultural products, advancements in Uganda’s motor industry, and digital technologies developed to support livelihoods and environmental sustainability.

During the exhibition tour, Minister Lumumba and Mr. Gatete engaged directly with innovators and stakeholders, praising their contributions toward achieving the SDGs. The Executive Secretary commended the creativity and commitment demonstrated, emphasizing the importance of scaling up these inventions and marketing best practices across the African continent to foster inclusive, homegrown development.

“This Knowledge Fair is a testament to Africa’s ability to innovate and deliver solutions tailored to our development context,” said Mr. Gatete. “We must do more to amplify these efforts, share knowledge across borders, and foster regional value chains that empower our people.”

The Knowledge Fair, which is central to ECA’s knowledge delivery serves as a dynamic platform for exchange, networking, and the promotion of sustainable innovation.