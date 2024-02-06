Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF), troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), today held a medical camp and community cleaning exercise as part of activities to mark ‘Tarehe Sita’ Day.

‘Tarehe Sita’ is observed on 6 February every year, to commemorate the day President Yoweri Museveni led the National Resistance Army (NRA), to launch an armed struggle against oppressive dictatorships in Uganda in 1981.

The 43rd Tarehe Sita anniversary took place under the theme, “Celebrating the People’s Struggle for Peace and Security for Social-economic Transformation.”

The ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Okiding, participated in the clean-up exercise at the Marina market area in Mogadishu’s Hamar Jajab district. The event was also attended by other senior officers including ATMIS Uganda contingent Deputy.

Commander, Col. Griffins Kantinti, the contingent Chief Administrative Officer, Col. Emmanuel Ewana and the Commander of the UN Guard Unit (UNGU), Lt. Col. Peter Omeja.

“Every year we celebrate this day, as a sign of appreciation and giving back to the people and remembering the people. UPDF is the people’s force, and it is against this background that we provide free medical treatment like we have done today, in response to the people’s pressing needs,” said Col. Kantinti, who represented Lt. Gen. Okiding.

He said celebrating ‘Tarehe Sita’ was a way of giving back to the people of Somalia for their support to the ATMIS Uganda peacekeeping troops in the fight against Al-Shabaab.

During the two-day medical camp, patients were provided free specialised treatment, which included eye checks, dental treatment, and treatment for other general ailments.

“We started the medical camp yesterday, the 5th and attended to more than 250 patients who came in with different medical conditions and we expect even morepeople to turn out. We urge the community to take advantage of the free medicalservices being offered,” said Capt. Dr Ojok, the Commanding Officer of ATMIS Level 2Field Hospital in Mogadishu.

Katra Abdullahi, was among the hundreds of residents of Hamar Jajab district, whoturned up to receive treatment during the free medical outreach event.

“I decided to take advantage of the free medical services and seek treatment from an infection and persistent heartburn I have been suffering from for a long time. Ugandan doctors have prescribed some medicine, and I am very grateful for their assistance,” said Katra.