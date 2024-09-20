According to Col. Nakalema, the rampant unemployment rate in Uganda exacerbated by corruption levels and the failure for the youth to access policy makers, needs concerted efforts of all stakeholders to find both short-term and long-term solutions to tame the likely outcomes.

“When these young people tell us that we are not giving them attention, it is a genuine concern because they now kind of own the country given that they are the majority and it is our duty to ensure that what they are putting to us is addressed,” Col. Nakalema said, while quoting the 2024 preliminary Population Census results which indicated that the youths (0-35 years) in Uganda constitute 82% of the 45.9 million people.

The SHIPU head made the remarks on Wednesday 18th September, 2024 during a meeting with academicians and other leaders at the unit’s offices in Kampala.

The meeting was aimed at discussing and sharing solutions to youth unemployment, a challenge the country continues to deal with.