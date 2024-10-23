Speaker Anita Among has apologized on behalf of the Ugandan women after an incident in which Mercy Timbitwire Bashisha, a staff at the National Resistance Movement secretariat allegedly assaulted a traffic policeman.

While chairing a sitting of the House on Tuesday, 22 October 2024, Among said that the incident where Police Constable Charles Makawa was slapped by the woman was regrettable.

"I apologize on behalf of the women in this country for the assault on the traffic officer. We must always appreciate the sacrifices made by our police and treat them with the respect they deserve," she said.

Speaker Among commended Makawa for his professionalism and restraint after allegedly being assaulted while on duty.

"We also salute officer Makawa Charles for the maturity and calmness he exhibited when he was allegedly assaulted while in the line of duty. We celebrate your exemplary conduct in the service of your country," she added.

Mawogola County Member of Parliament, Hon. Goretti Namugga stressed that violence should be condemned across all sectors of society.

"Respect for human rights should apply universally regardless of gender or profession," she said.

The Speaker also commended another traffic officer, Abdallah Tumusiime who was trending on social media when he was filmed directing traffic during a heavy downpour.

“Tumusiime has demonstrated exceptional commitment, character and dedication over the years in his work while carrying out his duties. We salute his service to the nation," Among said.

Kimaanya- Kabonera Division MP, Hon. Bwanika Abed proposed that the police officer is promoted for his dedicated and selfless service.

Several Members of Parliament called for general better working and living conditions for the police.

Kalungu West MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu challenged government to improve the traffic infrastructure by installing more traffic lights, suggesting that it would alleviate the burden on officers working under harsh conditions.

"Children will refuse to join the police force just like they are leaving the teaching profession due to unfavourable working conditions. The government needs to address this," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi praised PC Tumusiime for his dedication noting that he had personally witnessed the officer's commitment to his duties over the past four years.

"I have seen this police officer (Tumusiime) on the road for about four years now. He is very passionate about the work that he does," Ssenyonyi said.

He urged the public to respect police officers, acknowledging their sacrifices, and condemning all forms of violence, whether directed at the police or civilians.