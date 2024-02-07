The election of Lady Justice, Julia Sebutinde as Vice President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been received with applause from Parliament.

In a press release, the ICJ in The Hague, Netherlands announced on Tuesday, 06 February 2024 that Sebutinde was voted by her peers, for a term of three years.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa said that Justice Sebutinde’s achievement has raised the Ugandan flag in the international sphere.

He made the congratulatory remarks in his communication during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 07 February 2024.

“Being another lady who is raising our flag internationally, I want to take this opportunity on behalf of Parliament to congratulate her,” Tayebwa said.

He urged the legislators to continue praying for Justice Sebutinde to dispense justice without fear or favour.

Sebutinde’s election comes a few days after she cast the only dissenting vote against the seven judge panel, disagreeing with the six emergency measures in response to South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Tororo District Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Opendi who doubles as the Chairperson of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWOPA) also congratulated Lady Justice Sebutinde.

“I add my voice to congratulate Justice Julia Sebutinde for that achievement. it is not a usual one to become a Vice President of the International Court of Justice,” said Opendi.

Sebutinde has been a member of the court since 06 February 2012.

Before joining the court, she was a judge at the Special Court for Sierra Leone from 2005 to 2011.

From 1996 to 2011, Sebutinde served as the Judge of the High Court of Uganda with original and appellant jurisdiction in civil and criminal cases.

The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations (UN).

It was established in June 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations and began work in April 1946.