Addressing leaders in Busoga sub-region at Mayuge District Playground, Mayuge District on Thursday, 23rd January, 2025, the President emphasized that prioritizing household incomes is critical to transforming lives even amidst infrastructure development challenges.

This meeting was part of President Museveni’s ongoing 4-day wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in Busoga sub-region.

“You, the leaders, should emphasize wealth creation because it will reach every home. We, the freedom fighters, have ensured peace. So, even if there are infrastructural issues, you already have peace. Start preaching about household incomes, because this is what I did in the cattle corridor, and it worked,” he emphasized.

“To make our people get out of poverty, putting them in other issues is not correct. Focus on wealth creation. Once you deal with wealth creation in every home, other developments will follow.”

He further drew a parallel between his advice and biblical teachings.

“Right from the 1960s, we have been guiding you on this path. As Jesus said, ‘Seek first the kingdom of heaven, and the rest shall be added unto you.’ Similarly, seek first homestead incomes, and the rest roads, infrastructure, and other developments will follow.”

He reflected on Uganda’s progress, highlighting efforts such as Entandikwa, NAADS, and Operation Wealth Creation.

“In 2013, 32% of Ugandans were in the money economy, while 68% were outside it. We involved the army, under Operation Wealth Creation, which pushed the figure to 65%. However, we now face challenges in sustaining this momentum. This is why I appeal to you the leaders to talk about wealth and jobs first and foremost, after peace,” he said.

Practical Examples of Success:

President Museveni also cited practical examples of individuals who have achieved success through government programs.

“Take the case of Mukasa in Luuka District, he had nothing but received Shs 1m. He didn’t even own land, he hired it from a neighbor and grew passion fruits. From one harvest, he earned Shs 600,000 and can now harvest four times a year. He has since bought two boats and started growing onions and vegetables. His transformation is a testimony to what household income generation can do,” the President shared.

“Another example was Kazibwe from here in Jinja, a former science teacher who leveraged a cow from the NAADS program to build a thriving farm. Kazibwe now sells 80 liters of milk a day. He has coffee and cocoa plantations, and all his children are university graduates. He has even purchased a 40-acre farm,” President Museveni revealed.

President Museveni thus reiterated that Uganda’s progress depends on empowering households to generate income.

“The big problem you have is that there are so many things to do. But if you don’t prioritize homes, you will not progress. Homestead incomes must come first. Once all homesteads have income, everything else will fall into place.”

On her part, the Vice President of Uganda, H.E Jessica Alupo, expressed gratitude to the people of Busoga for their warm welcome to the President during his wealth creation tour in the region.

She emphasized the importance of the tours, held under the theme “Securing Your Future Through Wealth Creation and Shared Prosperity.”

“Our people in Busoga have already embraced the programs articulated during these tours,” the Vice President remarked, highlighting the region’s progress in implementing key initiatives aimed at fostering economic empowerment and prosperity.

Capt. Mike Mukula, the Vice Chairperson of NRM- Eastern Region, also commended President Museveni for his tireless efforts in transforming Uganda into a peaceful and progressive nation.

“You have worked so hard to transform this country. Uganda is now peaceful, from the north to the south, and from the east to the west. This peace is even expanding to our neighboring countries,” Capt. Mukula said.

On the other hand, Hon. Aggrey Bagiire, Member of Parliament for Bunya County West, commended the government’s socio-economic programs and highlighted key challenges facing the sub-region.

Speaking on behalf of the region’s leaders and residents, Hon. Bagiire informed the President, “Your visit is timely as we seek to advance the development agenda of the Busoga sub-region. The memorandum of understanding we prepared captures the aspirations and views of our people.”

Hon. Bagiire lauded the government for the transformative programs such as the Parish Development Model and the Four-Acre Model.

“Your efforts to empower households economically through these initiatives inspire hope for a future free of poverty, as outlined in the NRM manifesto,” he said.

He added that PDM funding reaching beneficiaries silenced doubters who had dismissed the program as a political gimmick.

The MP thanked the government for revitalizing Busoga University, calling it “a new ray of hope for transformation in the region.”

He also highlighted the establishment of the Jinja Presidential Skilling Industrial Hub and Nkoko Technical Memorial Institute, which are providing practical skills to the youth.

“These initiatives are giving our young people tools to secure jobs and create opportunities,” he noted.

Hon. Bagiire also acknowledged significant road improvements, such as the Kampala-Jinja-Iganga-Malaba highway, but raised concerns over increasing road accidents due to heavy cargo transport.

He proposed shifting bulk transportation to Lake Victoria to reduce accidents and roadwear.

He also expressed gratitude for investments in health, including the salary enhancements at Jinja Referral Hospital. However, he appealed for more support for overwhelmed hospitals in Iganga and Bugiri, emphasizing their proximity to highways and the influx of accident victims.

The MP applauded the government for the redevelopment of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Institute in the Busoga sub region, noting that this will boost employment opportunities.

He further emphasized the need for the government to regulate wetland usage.

“We urge the government to create alternative income-generating projects for those who depend on wetlands for a living, while promoting sustainable use,” he stated.

Hon. Bagiire also raised concerns over low sugarcane prices and appealed for government intervention to ensure fair pricing.

He concluded by praising the government’s efforts in ensuring peace and security in the region.

“Your commitment to protecting lives and property has restored stability and focus to Busoga,” he affirmed.

The meeting was also attended by Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga , the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama, the 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, the Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Hon Evelyn Anite, Ms. Jane Barekye , the State House Comptroller, Hon. Richard Todwong, the Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement, NRM CEC members, Members of Parliament, Resident District Commissioners, religious leaders, among others.