The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today Monday the 24 th of March 2025, hosted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan and his delegation at State House Entebbe. 

President Museveni and his guests discussed matters of mutual interest between Uganda and the UAE as well as regional and international issues. Members of the delegation included among others the Ambassador of the U.A.E. to Uganda H.E. Abdalla Hassan Obaid Alshamsi. 

Ugandan government officials present in the meeting included the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Okello Oryem, and the Attorney General Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka. The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr. Vincent Bagiire was also in attendance.

