Legislators have commended President Yoweri Museveni for his stand on patriotism, Pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation and democracy in a bid to ensure national development.

According to Hon. Emely Kugonza (NRM, Buyanja East County), the President’s consistent proposition of prosperity, strategic security and brotherhood of the African people has stimulated the four sectors of Uganda’s economy including commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and information communication and technology.

“The President informed the country that since 1986, the Ugandan economy has recovered through high production of home grown and processed agro-products whose total output has surpassed international demand. The total annual surplus is being traded within the African market and beyond,” Kugonza said.

While moving the motion on Thursday, 01 August 2024, Kugonza said that government initiatives like the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, Women Fund, Youth Fund and Operation Wealth Creation among others have enabled low income individuals to attain socio-economic transformation.

“The more empowered individuals should borrow from the Uganda Development Bank for agriculture, manufacturing and some of the other services such as tourism,” he added.

Kugonza alluded to the President’s stand against corruption noting that legal and institutional frameworks have been put in place to fight the vice including the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), the Anti-Corruption Unit in State House and the Whistle blower Policy among others.

“These institutions need the support of all of us and Parliament should take the lead in the fight against corruption because we are the representatives of the people,” he added.

Omoro District Woman Representative, Hon. Catherine Lamwaka seconded the motion saying the President has made continued calls for East African member states to remove trade barriers, so as to exploit the full potential of the region’s markets.

“The President informed the nation that the correct philosophy, ideology and strategy of the NRM government have enabled the economy to grow at a good rate from US$1.5 billion in 1986 to US$55 billion by the foreign exchange method,” Lamwaka said.

She also commended the President’s commitment to the advancement of other sectors of the country including education, finance and security.

Workers Representative, Hon. Agnes Kunihira said the President’s State of the Nation Address highlighted issues relating to high interest rates charged by commercial banks and individual lenders, which he said ought to be addressed.

“The President’s directives should be implemented by the Minister for Finance. This will facilitate individuals in accessing working capital, more especially those who cannot get it through interventions like Uganda Development Bank and the Agricultural Credit Facility,” Kunihira said.

She also made an appeal to government to improve the pay as you earn (PAYE) threshold for the benefit of workers across the country and called on the President to address the matter in his next State of the Nation Address.