The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) wants members of the proposed National Teachers Council to be nominated by teacher labour unions.

The National Teachers Bill, 2024 establishes the National Teachers Council (NTC) and the new proposed law mandates the Minister of Education and Sports to appoint members of the Council.

UNATU’s Secretary General, Mr Filbert Baguma said that the Minister’s mandate should be restricted to appointment of Chairperson of the Council, from among its members.

“Nomination should be done by the teacher labour unions to represent the collective interests of the teachers whom they represent. This would also result in better decision making that will reflect the needs and concerns of the teaching community,” he said.

The Bill proposes that out of the seven members of the Council, four should be from the non-teaching professions, including a lawyer, but Baguma disagrees.

“There is no need for members of the public, the medical or law councils do not have members of the public as part of their councils,” he said.

Under the Bill, teachers are expected to undertake continuous professional development, a move that Baguma said will become a financial burden to the teachers.

“Professional continuous development should be an added advantage, not mandatory,” he said.

Whereas the Bill proposes a one-year internship program for the teachers, Baguma said the proposal lacks specific guidelines on the welfare of teachers during internship.

“This ambiguity will deter potential talented persons from joining the teaching profession. The Bill ought to give clear guidelines on whether government or schools will provide stipends or financial support for interns,” he said.

According to the Bill, for one to be registered as a teacher, he/she should possess a university degree and Baguma said the Bill should clearly set the principle that teachers’ remuneration is paid commensurate to one’s academic qualifications.

“The National Teachers Council establishes a designated committee that determines the remuneration and benefits of the teachers including other welfare issues. This is the case in Kenya,” he said.

Hon. Patrick Bingi (NRM, Butemba County) welcomed UNATU’s proposals, saying that lawmakers raised the same concerns with the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“If the Ministry can clarify on these issues, then we shall be able to process the Bill,” he said.

Aruu County representative, Hon. Christopher Komakech however questioned how the quality of teachers will be upheld if they are not subjected to continuous professional development.

Meanwhile, the Programs Officer (Legal), National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), Mr David Nangosi said that the requirement for potential teacher trainees to pass Mathematics and English should be waived for candidates with proven specific disabilities, including dyslexia, hearing and vision impairment.

“Learners with hearing impairment have difficulty in mastering the English language. The sign language grammar is different from the English grammar while learners with dyslexia and vision impairment have difficulty in mastering mathematics,” Nangosi said.

Hon Lt. Col Jennifer Alanyo (UPDF) suggested that the law should instead specify the time frame within which one can be removed from office, after diagnosis.

“There are a lot of mental health challenges, there are those that are detrimental and there are those that can be treated,” she said.