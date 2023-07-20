Officials from the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and the Uganda Road Fund (URF) have lamented to Parliament’s Committee on Physical Infrastructure over budget cuts which they say is freezing operations.

Appearing before the Hon. Dan. Atwijukire led committee, UNRA’s Executive Director, Allen Kagina said the Ministry of Finance has in this quarter, already complicated affairs with further cuts.

“This quarter, the Permanent Secretary [Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development]/ Secretary to Treasury has communicated a cash limit of Shs424.7 billion for Vote 113 [UNRA], representing 17 per cent of the approved annual budget,” she said.

This budget cut, added Kagina has shattered UNRA’s expectations.

“This release is way below the projected 35 per cent cash flow requirement for the first quarter of this financial year considering the amount of debt that was carried forward from last financial year,” she said.

On works and land acquisition, UNRA has received Shs50 billion against the projected Shs475 billion.