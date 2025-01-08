The Committee on Education and Sports has tasked the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) to extend technical and vocational training services to prisons.

Members of Parliament expressed concern that UBTEB is yet to rollout a vocational training and skilling packages to refugee settlements across the country and proposed that the board explores possibilities of extending similar services as part of prisoners’ rehabilitation.

“I have seen MUBS conduct examinations in prisons; don’t you think the package you are giving refugees can also benefit prisoners?” asked Hon. Nathan Itungo, (Indep., Kashari South County).

The legislators raised the concerns during a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, 07 January 2025. The committee chaired by Hon. James Kubeketerya was receiving the Budget Framework Paper from UBTEB for the financial year 2025-2026.

Kubeketerya commended the entity’s performance as presented by the Executive Director, Onesmus Oyesigye and called for an escalation of vocational training services.

“There are educational centers in refugee settlements in different parts of the country; UBTEB should consider extending their programmes to other areas in need,” said Kubeketerya.

Busia Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Geoffrey Macho (said business oriented districts such as Busia would significantly benefit from UBTEB, saying traders need to increase on the business knowledge.

Oyesigye told the committee that they are concerned with commitments for the next financial year which are however, among underfunded priorities.

He asked the committee to push government to consider their request of Shs25 billion to review the curriculum for 24 technical and vocational training programmes.

The organisation also requires Shs6 billion to offer 12 assessment programmes for technical and vocational candidates.