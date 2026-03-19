Maternal deaths annually recorded at Kawempe National Referral Hospital have been slashed over the past three years from 200 to 60, Members of Parliament have been told.

The revelation was made by the hospital’s Executive Director, Dr Emmanuel Byaruhanga, while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (Central Government) of Parliament on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

His remarks followed probing by MPs on whether patients receive free services at the health facility.

Byaruhanga told the MPs that services at the hospital were generally offered free of charge, except for radiology that includes x-ray, ultrasound, CT scan and MRI services, whose charges constitute the hospital’s non-tax revenue.

The only charge levied on c-section operations, Byaruhanga clarified, is done at the hospital’s six-bed private wing at Shs2.5 million.

Committee chairperson, Hon. Gorreth Namugga, questioned the charges levied on expectant mothers who go through the caesarean section mode of delivery.

“Can a woman walk into Kawempe Hospital and find the c-section operation free? The women out there need to know this and they must be sensitised so that they do not pay for what is supposed to be at zero cost,” Namugga said.

Hon. Hope Nakazibwe (NUP, Mubende District Woman Representative) put the hospital administration to task on whether items like mama kits are offered without a cost to mothers expecting to deliver from the hospital.

“Is there an instance where the theatre or the hospital itself runs out of some of the health supplies and they have to charge patients who come for either an operation or any other medical service?” Nakazibwe asked.

Kalungu West County MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, alluded to the many pharmacies situated around the hospital, which he said patients are often referred to buy essential medicines for treatment.

“Doctor, confirm to this committee that a patient will come to Kawempe (hospital) and get all those services without spending a single penny. When you move around Mulago hospital, you will notice that it is surrounded by pharmacies. Why is that? it is business,” Ssewungu noted.

“All services in Kawempe (hospital) are 100 per cent free except for radiology. I have heard of patients who were charged but this is not official. Several times we follow up with these patients, but they cannot give us the information,” he said.

He added: “There are pharmacies around the hospital, but this is totally out of our control. There is even a mini hospital about one kilometre from the hospital, but this is out of my control. I think they are registered by KCCA.”

The hospital team appeared before the Committee to answer queries arising from the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending 30 June 2025.