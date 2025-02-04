Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Betty Nambooze has described the traffic congestion on the Kampala-Jinja Road as a crisis rather than just a traffic jam warning of a disaster if the issue is not urgently addressed.

Presenting a matter of national importance on Tuesday, 04 February 2025, Nambooze highlighted the serious risks posed by the congestion citing the presence of fuel tankers stuck in traffic for long hours.

“Some of us do not wish to be prophets of doom, but it would be irresponsible not to address this matter. If not for the grace of the Lord that protects us Ugandans, even the slightest accident, such as a small fire, could lead to massive loss of life and property. We could find ourselves sitting here counting losses, if not mourning victims,” she said.

She acknowledged that road construction is costly but stressed that technical measures should be implemented to mitigate the risks.

“For example, when I was younger, trailers carrying goods were only allowed to move at specific times to reduce congestion,” she said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa agreed that this was a critical issue affecting all road users.

The Third Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Rukia Nakadama said that the Minister of Works is fast-tracking the Kampala-Jinja Express Highway project.

“I wish to inform this House and the country that the Minister of Works is fast-tracking the Kampala-Jinja Express Highway. As soon as funding is secured, construction will proceed,” Nakadama said.

She added that truck drivers had been advised to use the Katosi-Jinja-Mukono road as an alternative route.

The Deputy Speaker directed the Minister of Works to present to Parliament, interim measures that will resolve the traffic.

Meanwhile, Hon. Sarah Najjuma (NRM, Nakaseke District Woman Representative) raised concerns about the state of roads in her constituency, stating that the machinery brought in for repairs had broken down.