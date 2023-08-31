The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Earlier on today 31/08/2023, the MSF/RC Hon. John Mulimba held a meeting with H.E  Mehmet Fatih AK, the Ambassador of Turkey to Uganda.

The two discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations.

The Ambassador gave an update on Ugandans being held in detention centres in Turkey and confirmed that the number stands at 145.

He confirmed that measures are under way to ensure that they are repatriated back to Uganda timely.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.