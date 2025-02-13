The Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, has withdrawn the Forensic Evidence Bill, 2024, which sought to regulate and streamline forensic science services in crime investigation and prosecution.

The Bill was first introduced to Parliament on 26 November 2024.

Justifying the motion to withdraw the proposed law during the parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, Muhoozi said that discussions with the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs that was considering the Bill revealed that significant changes were needed, which would alter its intent. “We found that there are things that need to be aligned within the Bill itself but also which if done, will substantially change it. The only recourse was that it be withdrawn and then brought back for reconsideration,” Muhoozi said.

The proposed legislation sought to modernise forensic science services and regulate forensic practices. A key provision was the establishment of a National DNA Database, described as “an electronic depository for human DNA profiles containing forensic DNA analysis results,” to be managed by the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory.

The Bill addressed DNA profiling services, collection of bodily samples, laboratory analytical reports, access to DNA profiles, retention and disposal of forensic DNA profiles, and non-disclosure of information. It proposed removing profiles of suspects within three years if no charges were brought or if they were acquitted. Volunteer DNA profiles would only be retained with explicit donor consent.

Additionally, it proposed designating the Government Analytical Laboratory as the regulatory body for forensic services and establishing regional laboratories to decentralise services and improve access nationwide.