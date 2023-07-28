Parliament has approved a statutory instrument with guidelines on how LC Is and IIs who tenure expired, will operate for the next six months.

The Minister of Local Government, Hon. Raphael Magyezi tabled the instrument before the House chaired by the Speaker Anita Among on Thursday, 27 July 2023.

This followed a Cabinet decision to increase the tenure of local leaders by another six months effective 10 July 2023 when their previous terms in officer expired. On 20 July 2023, the Speaker adjourned the House prematurely following an impasse over the election of the LCs.

Members of Parliament had raised concern over the issue saying that, saying that the absence of the local leaders had caused crises in villages.

The Shadow Minister for Local Government, Hon. Ethel Naluyima and Kira Municipality MP, Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda wondered whether it was legal to extend the tenure of office of leaders whose term had expired.

The Deputy Attorney General, Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi said the statutory instrument allows government to extend the term of office of the local council leaders.

Butembe County Member of Parliament, Hon. Livingstone Zijjan wondered what would happen to areas where the local council leaders had died.