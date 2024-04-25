Speaker Anita Among has directed the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda to present a list of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies and assistants to Parliament for scrutiny.

This followed a statement presented by Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hon. Minsa Kabanda in response to the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi who questioned the caliber of some of the recently appointed RDCs.

During the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, Ssenyonyi cited Gomba Assistant RDC, Yiga Kisakyamukama whom he said undressed in public and hurled insults at traditional leaders.

While chairing the House on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, Speaker Among noted that whereas appointment of RDCs is enshrined in Article 203 of the Constitution, the Minister for Presidency ought to prove that due diligence is performed before their appointment. “We need the qualifications of these RDCs. After you bring that, we will refer it to the Committee on Presidential Affairs,” she said.

She added that the minister must also prove that regional balance was considered in the appointment of the RDCs. Hon. Kabanda said that the matter will be brought to the attention of President Museveni, adding that Section 72 (1) of the Local Government Act mandates the President to appoint a number of Deputy or Assistant RCCs in a district as deemed necessary. “In the financial year 2023/2024, Parliament appropriated salaries for RDCs, Deputy RDCs and Assistant RDCs,” she added.

Ssenyonyi however, said that the minister’s statement was not satisfactory, noting that she did not respond to a concern as to why government continues to recruit RDCs at the same time rationalising government entities.

“In the spirit of rationalisation, how does this make sense? We have 147 RDCs on whom over Shs4 billion is spent, 163 Deputies on whom we spend Shs2.5 billion and you are bringing assistants on whom we will spend Shs2.8 billion and that is just salaries alone,” he said.

Lwemiyaga County MP, Hon. Theodore Ssekikubo called for withdrawal of the appointment of Yiga, saying that based on his behavior in public, there is no need for Parliament to wait for his qualification.