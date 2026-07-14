The Government of Uganda has signed the contract for the construction of the new Karuma Bridge during a ceremony held on 10 th July 2026 at the Keio Plaza Hotel in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan. The contract was signed by Eng. Isaac Wani, Commissioner for National Roads at the Ministry of Works and Transport, on behalf of the Government of Uganda, and Mr. Osamu Tanabe on behalf of Zenitaka Corporation, the main contractor for the project. The signing followed the issuance of the Notice of Award by the Ministry of Works and Transport to Zenitaka Corporation as the most responsive and successful bidder for the civil works.

The ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Pius Perry Biribonwoha, Solicitor General of the Republic of Uganda, and H.E. Tophace Kaahwa, Uganda’s Ambassador to Japan. The Uganda Embassy in Tokyo played a key role in facilitating the event and coordinating engagements between Ugandan authorities and their Japanese counterparts.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Wani highlighted the strategic importance of the new Karuma Bridge in restoring safe and efficient movement along the Kampala-Gulu highway. He noted that the bridge will strengthen regional connectivity, support trade and investment, improve access to essential services, and enhance the resilience of Uganda’s national transport network.

Eng. Wani expressed appreciation to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Government of Japan for their continued support to Uganda through the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Grant Aid program, which has enabled the implementation of key infrastructure projects, including the new Karuma Bridge. He reaffirmed the Government of Uganda’s commitment to provide all necessary institutional support to ensure the timely and successful delivery of the project.

In her remarks, Ambassador Kaahwa described Japan’s support as a clear demonstration of the strong and cordial bilateral relations between Uganda and Japan. She emphasized the need to further consolidate the partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries. Zenitaka Corporation and Oriental Consultants Global, the project consultants, reiterated their commitment to Uganda. Zenitaka, which previously delivered the Jinja Nile Bridge under Japanese funding, pledged to construct the new Karuma Bridge to the highest engineering standards and to complete it within the agreed timeline.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for September 2026, with civil construction works expected to commence in October 2026. The new Karuma Bridge will replace the existing aging structure and is expected to improve transport and trade links to Northern Uganda, South Sudan, and the wider region.