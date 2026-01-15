In response to the Uganda Communication Commission’s (UCC) decision to indefinitely suspend internet services and certain mobile phone services ahead of tomorrow’s high stakes general election, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s East and Southern Africa Regional Director said:

“This indefinite internet shutdown is a brazen attack on the right to freedom of expression which includes access to information. It is especially alarming coming as it does just before a crucial election already marred by massive repression and an unprecedented crackdown on opposition parties and dissenting voices.

“Blanket shutdowns disrupt people’s mobility, livelihoods and their ability to access vital information. They are inherently disproportionate under international human rights law and must never be imposed.

“Amnesty International calls on Ugandan authorities to immediately lift all restrictions on access to the internet and affected mobile phone services.”

Background

On Tuesday, the UCC announced an internet shutdown which started at 6pm local time, which it said will remain in effect until further notice. On Wednesday internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported a widespread shutdown.

The order requires network operators and internet service providers to suspend internet services, stop selling and registering new sim or phone cards, and stop outbound data roaming services. The UCC said the measures are necessary to mitigate the spread of misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud, and to protect national security.

Ugandan authorities routinely tighten internet access during elections, depriving voters of crucial electoral information. During the last election in 2021, dozens of people were killed amid a week-long internet blackout.

The internet shutdown comes shortly after the Uganda NGO Bureau suspended permits for at least six non-governmental organizations and froze their bank accounts, limiting their freedom of association which is guaranteed under the Ugandan Constitution and international human rights law.

Earlier this month, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights expressed concern over pre-election information restrictions in Uganda and widespread acts of harassment, intimidation, arbitrary arrest, and abuse of journalists.