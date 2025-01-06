On December 31, 2024, H.E. Mr. Zhang Lizhong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Uganda, visited the 24th medical team to convey New Year blessings and greetings. The Counsellor for Economic and Commercial affairs, Mr Wang Jianxun attended the meeting.

Ambassador Zhang spoke highly of the contributions made by the Chinese Medical Teams to the local communities and the Chinese living in Uganda in the past 41 years. Ambassador Zhang emphasized that the Chinese medical team should provide more and better medical services to the Uganda people with the spirit of Chinese medical team----featuring no fear of hardships, willingness to dedicate, saving lives and great love with practical actions and be committed to collaborating with the Ugnada side to elevate the exchanges and cooperation to a higher level.

The team leader Dr. Li Yun expressed the team’s heartfelt gratitude to the Ambassador for the strong support, encouragement, and invaluable assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Uganda. She emphasized that the team will continue to work diligently to provide better medical service to Ugandans and promote further the health cooperation between the two countries.