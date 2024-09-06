The alarming numbers mark a new escalation in the repression of those voices denouncing the human rights and environmental impacts of projects in Uganda’s oil frontier. The International Federation for Human Rights condemns the latest wave of detentions and urges authorities to immediately end their clampdown on civil society.

Ugandan authorities have once again intensified their repression of activists protesting the oil mega-projects that are being developed in the country’s Lake Albert region. The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) has documented at least 81 arrests and detentions having taken place since May 2024, 72 of which in August alone.

“Ugandan authorities must immediately put an end to their repeated attempts to intimidate human rights defenders and affected communities. These voices are critical to the protection of human rights and the environment in light of the huge risks these projects pose,” said Sacha Feierabend, Senior Programme Officer on business and human rights at FIDH.

Regular protests have been recently held across Uganda and Tanzania as the construction of large-scale oil sites has accelerated. Ventures include the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), Kingfisher and Tilenga projects which are owned and operated by the French company TotalEnergies and the Chinese state-owned enterprise China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) in cooperation with the governments of Uganda and Tanzania.

FIDH has received multiple reports of judicial and moral harassment, threats and intimidation targeting activists working on these projects, including one case of torture and incommunicado detention.

“Companies and investors involved in these projects have a crucial responsibility to push for stronger measures for accountability and protection against these abuses. They must use their leverage on Ugandan authorities to stop all violence and harassment against human rights and environmental defenders,” Mr. Feierabend added.

If Uganda has experienced a shrinking space for civil society for years, there has been a specific uptick in repression in the last four months as oil-related protests have become more frequent. On 26 August, 21 activists were arrested in Kampala as they were marching towards the Parliament and the head offices of TotalEnergies and CNOOC to hand in a petition against EACOP. One of them was released, while the 20 others were remanded to prison until 5 September and are still detained. On 9 August, 47 students peacefully protesting in the capital were arrested by police officers before being released the next day. On 5 August, three Ugandan activists and one Belgian activist were arrested while trying to reach the Chinese Embassy, and then released.