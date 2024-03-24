Two Qatar Armed Forces aircraft arrived at Port Sudan Airport in the Republic of the Sudan, carrying specialty pharmaceuticals provided by the Qatar Fund For Development, as part of the State of Qatar's air bridge established to provide relief to the brotherly Sudanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis and the difficult conditions they are experiencing due to the continued fighting.

The assistance was received by HE Federal Minister of Health in the Republic of the Sudan Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, HE Governor of the Red Sea State of the Republic of the Sudan Mustafa Mohammed Nour, and HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.

HE the Ambassador stressed the State of Qatar's continuous support for Sudan and standing by its people, emphasizing Qatar's firm stance on the need to maintain Sudan's security, stability, and its territorial integrity.

In turn, HE the Federal Minister of Health in the Republic of the Sudan expressed his country's praise of the State of Qatar for its constant relief efforts, which have become significant, especially following the displacement caused by recent events.

HE the Governor of the Red Sea State of the Republic of the Sudan thanked the State of Qatar for its successive assistance, pointing out its great role in alleviating the suffering of those affected.

His Excellency also noted the State of Qatar's air bridge conducted to provide urgent food and medical aid, adding that the government and people of Sudan have received it with great appreciation, expressing gratitude for the State of Qatar for standing by their side during all of their hardships.