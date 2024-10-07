A team of 18 healthcare professionals from Türkiye, in collaboration with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Friends of All Africa Association (TADD), offered voluntary medical services to hundreds of people in the city of Jinja, Uganda, where access to healthcare is limited. The initiative was part of an 11-day mission.

The Turkish healthcare team, made up of specialist doctors, nurses, anesthesia technicians and civil society volunteers, brought smiles to the faces of hundreds of Ugandans through free medical examinations and surgeries.

Approximately 1,500 people were examined, and nearly 100 surgeries were performed during the initiative, which included specialists in general surgery, urology, ear, nose and throat, gynecology and plastic surgery, with a primary focus on surgical procedures.

Ugandan doctors and nurses also took part in the surgeries performed by Turkish doctors, gaining the opportunity to enhance their professional skills.

As part of the initiative, held for the fourth time, 56 boxes of medical supplies were utilized for treatments and surgeries with the remaining supplies handed over to the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

“We conducted an efficient operation tailored to Ugandan conditions”

Dr. Bilgehan Güntekin, President of TADD, made a statement about the health initiative at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, the second largest hospital in Uganda. He shared that this was their fourth visit to Uganda, during which they performed nearly 100 surgeries and conducted approximately 1,500 examinations.

Güntekin stated, “The biggest support we received while organizing this event came from TİKA, for which we are very grateful. We had specialists in plastic surgery, general surgery, urology, gynecology and ear, nose and throat medicine participating in this health initiative. We conducted an efficient operation tailored to Ugandan conditions.”

Güntekin emphasized that the cost of surgeries ranges from $3,000 to $6,000, which is prohibitively expensive for many Ugandans. He noted, “Even if they can afford this amount, finding qualified surgeons to perform the procedures is extremely challenging. Therefore, the operations we provide are invaluable for our brothers and sisters here.”

Güntekin stated that local doctors also participated in the surgeries, providing them with an opportunity to enhance their experience and knowledge.

“The people are extremely grateful to you for all your efforts”

Jinja MP Manjeri Kyebakutika expressed gratitude to Türkiye and the volunteer doctors for their efforts in the health organization, emphasizing the significance of the activity conducted in cooperation with TİKA and TADD.

Kyebakutika stated, “Difficult surgeries, such as plastic surgery, hernia repairs and mass operations, which are not commonly performed in Uganda, were successfully carried out. We have observed that Turkish doctors excel in these procedures. As a result, the people here are extremely grateful for all your efforts. While many similar organizations focus on treating cases like hypertension and malaria, TADD volunteers provided surgeries that are prohibitively expensive in Uganda, all at no cost.”

Additionally, the Turkish health team returned to Türkiye after distributing gifts, food and stationery to Ugandan students and those in need.