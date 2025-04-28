In cooperation with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Hands Giving Lives Association, a wide range of healthcare services, from outpatient consultations to surgical operations, was provided at Mnazi Mmoja and Kiwunge Hospitals in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

During the healthcare organization carried out with the participation of a volunteer medical team, approximately 200 patients underwent surgical procedures in the fields of ophthalmology, gynecology, gynecologic oncology, urology, and general surgery.

As part of the organization, medical interventions were carried out in cooperation with local healthcare workers.

The volunteer academic staff provided training in relevant fields, contributing to strengthening local capacity. After evaluating the patients’ conditions and providing necessary information, the organization was completed.

Local authorities expressed their gratitude to the Hands Giving Lives Association and TİKA for their contributions to the activities carried out in the region.