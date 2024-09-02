In cooperation with Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Çare Association for Aid and Development, a volunteer medical team from Türkiye, consisting of specialist doctors, nurses and anesthesia technicians, provided free medical examinations and surgeries in Uganda’s Yumbe district.
As part of this initiative, the team conducted health screenings and treated a variety of conditions, including eye diseases, malnutrition, infections and other health issues.
In total, 170 cataract surgeries and 190 general surgery procedures were performed, while 1,600 individuals received outpatient care. Additionally, training sessions were held for local healthcare workers.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).