Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) renovated the kitchen of the Mother and Adult Training Center within SOS Children’s Villages in Gambia.

It is aimed to improve the cooking and food serving skills of the individuals with the Catering and Hotel Management Program in the Mother and Adult Training Center, the target audience of which is orphans and single parents. The kitchen section of the center, renovated for that purpose, was furnished with high-performance equipment.

Speaking about the renovated and equipped Mother and Adult Training Center, TİKA’s Coordinator in Banjul, Şule Bayar stated that vocational training is an alternative for academic education offering opportunities not only for education and career but also for personal development and the reduction of poverty.

Manager of SOS Children’s Villages Mother and Adult Training Center, Ellen Maraizu thanked TİKA and noticed that they now have an equipped kitchen owing to the provided equipment. Maraizu added that a quality training in the field of cookery will be provided for the individuals.

One of the students in the cookery department, Patience Richard said that he was raised in the SOS Children’s Village and that he will be able to stand on his own feet thanks to this training and thanked TİKA for its support.

Each year, 200 people are trained theoretically and practically in different fields and these individuals are supported in terms of employment in the center which has been operating since 1982 and celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.