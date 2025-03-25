Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered food packages to refugees in Ethiopia as part of its Ramadan program.
During Ramadan, TİKA provided food aid to refugees facing challenging conditions in Ethiopia. With approximately 4.5 million people living in refugee camps due to ongoing conflicts, disasters, and droughts, TİKA continues its humanitarian efforts to support those in need.
In this context, food aid packages containing essential supplies were distributed to 500 families living in the refugee camp in the Lege T’afo district of the capital, Addis Ababa. The food packages were prepared with careful consideration of the region’s dietary habits and current conditions.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).