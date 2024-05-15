Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a fish farm in the city of Maroua, located in the Far North Region of Cameroon.
TİKA established 3 fish ponds and provided material support to enhance the production capacity of the fish farm operated by the cooperative “SCOOPS Agros Pisciculteurs Du Sahel”, which has been carrying out fishing activities using traditional methods in the region for 15 years.
Türkiye’s Ambassador to Yaoundé, Volkan Işıkçı; Mayor of Maroua III, Aliou Mohamadou, cooperative members, officials from the Maroua Governorship and TİKA attended the opening ceremony.
Within the scope of the project, the fish farm, with its increased production capacity, is expected to contribute to employment in the region.