Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) established a hatchery and fish feed production unit as part of the “Guichet Unique 3A” project initiated by Niger’s Ministry of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment. The project aims to expand freshwater and pond fisheries while enhancing existing production systems.

In Niger, a country where agriculture and animal husbandry dominate, government-supported initiatives in pond and freshwater fisheries, along with alternative production facilities, are increasingly becoming integral to modern, integrated production policies.

The “Guichet Unique 3A” model, implemented by Niger’s Ministry of Hydraulics, Sanitation and Environment, aims to achieve self-sufficiency in the fisheries sector by addressing the needs of fish farms for fry, feed and technical support. Carried out by various institutions across different regions, this model plays a critical role in reducing dependence on imports and promoting the growth of fisheries activities.

In line with this initiative, TİKA established a hatchery and a fish feed production unit at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Agriculture at Dan Dicko Dankoulodo University of Maradi. This facility supports the “Guichet Unique 3A” program in Maradi, providing fry, feed and technical assistance to fish producers in the surrounding areas.

The units were equipped with state-of-the-art production and training tools to enhance fry production infrastructure. Equipment such as broodstock, fish feed, spawning hormones, health kits, water purifiers, oxygen units, analyzers and other essential supplies were provided by TİKA.

The fully equipped production units were officially handed over to Dan Dicko Dankoulodo University of Maradi during a ceremony attended by the university’s Rector, department heads, TİKA representatives and students from the faculty.

This project aims to increase fish production by fulfilling the core needs of fish farms in Niger, promote increased fish consumption, diversify animal production capacities and income sources and support R&D initiatives and academic research to advance fishing techniques.