Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided mobile coffee stands and supplies to 40 young people in Sierra Leone who have overcome addiction, helping them reintegrate into the workforce.

In cooperation with the Sierra Leone High Islamic Council and the Ministry of Social Welfare, TİKA supplied mobile coffee stands and essential consumables. This initiative aims to support local governments in their fight against substance abuse while facilitating the economic reintegration of those who have successfully overcome addiction.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony in Freetown, Sierra Leone’s Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Mohamed Haji-Kella, expressed gratitude to TİKA and its staff for traveling from Guinea Conakry to Sierra Leone, demonstrating their solidarity with the youth.

Third Secretary of the Turkish Embassy in Freetown, Mehmet Selim Ortak, expressed his appreciation for TİKA’s efforts in supporting the employment of young people who have overcome addiction and are receiving education through the Sierra Leone High Islamic Council.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of materials to the young participants.

The initiative aims to economically empower the youth while also contributing to their family incomes through the sale of coffee and milk tea, both of which are widely consumed in the country.