The first “Journalism Training for Juniors” program, organized by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), TRT, the Algerian Heritage Association and the FOREM Association in the capital Algiers, has been successfully completed.

Forty participants took part in the training program, and a certificate distribution ceremony was held at the conclusion of the course.

The ceremony was attended by Ümit Kılıç, Undersecretary of the Turkish Embassy in Algeria; TİKA’s Coordinator in Algeria, Gökçen Kalkan and representatives from the associations. During the closing event, awards were presented to the successful participants from the groups formed during the training.

Undersecretary Ümit Kılıç expressed his satisfaction with the high level of interest in the program and extended his gratitude to TİKA, TRT and the association representatives for organizing the program.