Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) launched the “Breeding Broiler Production Project” to reduce Somalia’s reliance on imported chicken meat.

As part of the Project for Developing Layer Poultry Farming in Somalia, launched in 2020 through a collaboration between TİKA and Zamzam University’s Anatolian Faculty of Agriculture, a poultry house and hatchery facility were constructed within the faculty. Building on this initiative, a Feed Production Center was established in 2023 at City University’s Faculty of Agriculture in the capital, Mogadishu.

In the next phase of the project, the “Breeding Broiler Production Project” was implemented to reduce Somalia’s reliance on imported chicken meat.

Breeding Broiler Chicken Production stages

A total of 5,900 mother and father line eggs of Anadolu-T, Türkiye’s domestic broiler breed, are brought from Türkiye and incubated at the faculty’s facility. After thorough inspections by Turkish experts, the hatched chicks are transferred to breeder poultry houses for further growth and care.

In addition, a training program was organized for the students and lecturers of the Faculty of Agriculture, providing a detailed explanation of the stages of chicken production.

The project aims to make Somalia self-sufficient in broiler production and contribute to the development of the livestock sector.