As part of its Ramadan initiatives, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) organized an iftar program at Mama Ugaaso Orphanage in Somalia and distributed festive clothing to 175 orphaned children.
Years of civil war, terrorism, and drought in Somalia have left thousands of children orphaned and in need of care. These children, struggling to survive amid ongoing conflicts, find refuge at Mama Ugaaso Orphanage.
To uphold the spirit of solidarity and sharing during Ramadan, TİKA organized an iftar program at the orphanage, which houses 130 boys and 45 girls between the ages of 4 and 17. The children were served iftar, and each received festive clothing to celebrate Eid with joy.