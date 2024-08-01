UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Thursday acknowledged a long-awaited trial verdict handed down in the Republic of Guinea over mass killings and rapes at Conakry Stadium on 28 September 2009. He emphasised the importance of further work to establish the full facts and responsibilities around those events.

Among the eight men found guilty of crimes against humanity in Wednesday’s ruling by the First Instance Court of Dixinn, in Conakry, was former President Dadis Camara. A further four were acquitted.

“After nearly 15 years, the victims, survivors and their families have the right to full justice and transparency,” the High Commissioner said. “It is necessary to continue the path that Guinea has already started towards an end to impunity, and ensuring that all those responsible for human rights violations are brought to justice.” He also called for further strengthening of Guinea’s judicial institutions and guaranteeing their independence as key to preventing the recurrence of such human rights violations.

At least 156 people were killed, many disappeared and at least 109 girls and women were subjected to sexual violence, including sexual mutilation and sexual slavery, when security and military forces attacked a peaceful political rally at the stadium in the capital. A number of victims were tortured to death and buried in mass graves.

Following the deadly events, a UN Commission of Inquiry was mandated to establish the facts and circumstances, and to identify those responsible and make recommendations. With the support of the UN Human Rights Office, the Commission concluded at the time that there was a “strong presumption that crimes against humanity were committed”, with “reasonable grounds to suspect individual criminal responsibility”.

“Those who have lost loved ones, and those who have been subjected to torture and sexual violence have the right to comprehensive psychosocial as well as financial support,” the High Commissioner said.

The court ordered those convicted to provide reparations to the victims and their families.

In addition to giving effect to the final decision of the court, Türk said it was crucial for the Guinean Government to determine the whereabouts of all those who went missing and ensure those responsible for enforced disappearances and associated violations are held to account.

He also stressed the importance of guaranteeing the defendants’ right to appeal.