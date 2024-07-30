2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) (www.BAL.NBA.com) Champion with Tunisia’s US Monastir, Radhouane Slimani was part of the coaching staff of the Miami Heat team that won the 2K25 NBA Summer League. The Tunisian basketball legend joined the Miami Heat’s coaching staff as part of the Africa Coaches Program, which builds on NBA Africa’s and the BAL’s commitment to building capacity and expertise of coaches from across the continent, improving the quality of the on-court product, and contributing to the continued growth of basketball in Africa.

Slimane who was selected alongside 24 other African coaches, is nine-time Tunisian national league “Championnat Pro A” winner, seven-time Tunisian Cup winner, three-time Afrobasket champion.

“This victory holds a special significance for me. Transitioning from a player to a coach, I wanted to impart the lessons I learned on the court to my players and my colleagues. Living this experience for the second time as a part of a NBA coaching staff is amazing, every time you learn something new, you discover a new strategy and philosophy. Always the small details make the difference. It symbolizes the continuation of a legacy and the start of a new chapter in my basketball journey. It’s not just about winning, but about nurturing and guiding the next generation of champions”, Radhouane Slimane.

His journey from winning the BAL as team captain of US Monastir to shining in the NBA Summer League exemplifies his dedication, skill, and the positive impact of the Africa Coaches Program.