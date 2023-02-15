Minister Nizar Ben Neji will meet Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari. His programme also includes meetings with public officials and representatives of the academic and business worlds.

“5G technology is one of the drivers of digitalisation. During the visit we want to showcase what Finland has achieved with this technology. We will also exchange views on our start-up culture and on the needs of growth companies,” says Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.

“Finland has a lot to offer Tunisia in terms of high-quality communications technologies and the development of electronic services. I believe that Minister Ben Neji and I will also talk about questions of cybersecurity and data economy promotion during our meeting,” says Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka.

Topics on the agenda include Finnish expertise in communications technologies and in the development of electronic services. Tunisia is in the process of developing its own infrastructure in these sectors, and it can also act as a bridge to the African market.