Tunisian authorities must immediately release human rights defenders, NGO workers, and former local officials who have been held in arbitrary pre-trial detention for one year because of their legitimate support for refugees and migrants, Amnesty International said today. The ongoing crackdown, part of a broader assault on civil society in Tunisia, was fueled by escalating xenophobia and has severely disrupted crucial assistance for refugees and migrants.

Since May 2024, Tunisian authorities have raided at least three NGOs providing critical assistance to refugees and migrants, arresting and detaining at least eight NGO workers, as well as two former local officials who cooperated with them. They also opened criminal investigations into at least 40 other individuals in relation to legitimate NGO work to support refugees and migrants.

“It is deeply shocking that these human rights defenders have now spent over a year in arbitrary detention, for simply assisting refugees and migrants in precarious situations. They should have never been arrested in the first place,” said Sara Hashash, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“This reckless crackdown on the staff of organizations operating under Tunisian law has had devastating humanitarian consequences for refugees and migrants in the country and represents a deeply harmful setback for human rights in Tunisia. The Tunisian authorities must immediately release and drop all charges against those detained solely for their human rights and humanitarian work.”

On 3 and 4 May 2024, Tunisian police arrested Mustapha Djemali and Abderrazak Krimi, respectively director and project manager of the Tunisian Council for Refugees (CTR), a Tunisian NGO working with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Tunisian authorities to pre-register asylum seekers and provide essential assistance to refugees and asylum seekers. Authorities have held them under successive pretrial detention orders for over a year now, while investigating them for “assisting the clandestine entry” of foreign nationals and “providing [them] shelter”, solely based on their work for the CTR.

From 7 to 13 May 2024, the police arrested Sherifa Riahi, Yadh Bousselmi and Mohamed Joo, respectively former director, director and administrative and financial director of Terre d’asile Tunisie, the Tunisian branch of French NGO France Terre d’asile.

Judicial authorities have held them in pretrial detention since then and are prosecuting them on charges of “sheltering individuals illegally entering or leaving the territory” and “facilitating the irregular entry, exit, movement or stay of a foreigner”, solely for providing critical assistance to refugees and migrants. When closing the investigation, the investigative judge cited a “European-backed civil society plan to promote the social and economic integration of irregular migrants into Tunisia and their permanent settlement” to support the charge.

On 11 May 2024, the police also arrested former deputy mayor of Sousse Imen Ouardani under the same charges, as well as the additional charge of using her position as public official “to obtain an unjustified advantage or harm the administration,” solely because of the collaboration between the municipality and Terre d’asile Tunisie.

Under international law, pretrial detention should only be used as an exception, to avoid undermining the presumption of innocence, and based on an individualized assessment which shows that the detention is necessary and proportionate because of a substantial risk of flight, interference with the investigation, harm to others or reiteration of the alleged offence. The Tunisian authorities have not demonstrated any of these grounds with regard to these individuals.

“Detaining human rights defenders criminalizes essential human rights and humanitarian work. Providing support to refugees and migrants – irrespective of their legal status – is protected under international law and should never be equated with human smuggling or trafficking,” said Sara Hashash.

Tunisia is party to the UN Convention on Transnational Organized Crime and its Protocols, which set out precise standards for the definition of human smuggling and trafficking, exempting legitimate human rights and humanitarian work.

The May 2024 crackdown took place after xenophobic and racist social media smear campaigns against several organizations including the CTR and Terre d’asile Tunisie, after the CTR published a tender for hotels to shelter asylum seekers and refugees in precarious situations, in response to a request for assistance from UNHCR and local authorities.

On 6 May 2024, President Kais Saied accused NGOs working on migration of being “traitors” and “[foreign] agents”, and of seeking the “settlement” of Sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia. A day later, a public prosecutor in Tunis announced the opening of an investigation against NGOs for providing “financial support to illegal migrants”.

The crackdown which has involved the detention of NGO staff and freezing of NGOs’ bank accounts has triggered the suspension of vital services since May 2024, disrupting access to asylum procedures, shelter, healthcare, child protection, and legal aid. This has left potentially thousands of refugees and migrants, including unaccompanied children, in precarious and uncertain situations and at greater risk of facing human rights violations and abuse.

In April 2025, Tunisia’s Interior Minister, Khaled Ennouri, said that the authorities were prepared to “confront all plans to alter the demographic composition of the Tunisian population”. Such comments have contributed to an ongoing spike in racist violence against Black refugees and migrants, notably in border regions. Social media users have shared videos of themselves “tracking down [Black] Africans” and threatening violence and other abuse against them.

Other organizations targeted include anti-racism organization Mnemty – nine of their staff and partners have been under investigation since May 2024 for financial crimes for which the authorities have yet to provide evidence – and the children’s rights NGO Children of the Moon of Medenine. Authorities have also detained the executive director of the Association for the Promotion of the Right to Difference (ADD), Salwa Ghrissa, since 12 December 2024, pending investigation into the organization’s funding.

“Tunisian authorities must immediately cease the criminalization of human rights and humanitarian work and end the dangerous scapegoating and vilification of civil society,” said Sara Hashash.

Background

Racist and xenophobic rhetoric has been repeated by Tunisian officials and members of the parliament over the past two years, starting with racist remarks made by President Kais Saied in February 2023.

Since May 2024, Tunisian authorities have also continued to carry out forced evictions and unlawful collective expulsions of refugees and migrants to Libya and Algeria regularly. In early April 2025, authorities announced an “operation of dismantlement” in the eastern region of Sfax, where refugees and migrants had established makeshift camps in the past two years, after having been forcibly evicted and relocated from urban areas by the authorities.

The wave of arrests of May 2024 is part of a wider attack on civil society. Ahead of the 2024 October presidential elections, authorities opened investigations into NGOs I Watch and Mourakiboun in relation to their funding and prevented them from observing the elections.

Tunisian financial authorities have subsequently opened investigations into at least a dozen organizations over funding and activities protected under the right to freedom of association, while banks have increasingly delayed or obstructed incoming transfers of funds from abroad, demanding excessive documentation regarding the transfers, thereby impeding NGO operations.