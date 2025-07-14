UN experts* today expressed alarm at the situation of lawyers in Tunisia, noting a serious deterioration in the last year.

“Targeting legal professionals solely for performing their role in the justice system or exercising their freedom of expression poses a direct threat to the integrity and fairness of legal proceedings in Tunisia and could jeopardise the right to a fair trial,” the experts said.

The experts noted that lawyer Ahmed Souab was arrested on 21 April 2025, following critical comments made publicly about the recent trial of several opposition figures. Souab was defending some of the clients who were sentenced to lengthy prison terms for charges characterised as “conspiracy against State security”. Lawyer Sonia Dahmani was reportedly violently detained at the premises of the Tunisian Bar Association by masked men in May 2024 and is facing five criminal cases all initiated under Decree-Law 2022-54 on “cybercrime” before the Tunis First Instance Court solely for stating her opinion publicly. Dahmani was sentenced in January 2025 to 18 months in prison for her comments in a TV show, and this June, she received an additional two-year prison sentence.

The experts also deplored other reported cases of legal professionals in the country who have been criminally accused, and even sentenced to long prison terms, solely for defending their clients and for expressing their opinion publicly such as Dalila Msaddak, Islem Hamza, Ayachi Hamami, Ghazi Chaouachi, Mehdi Zagrouba, and Lazhar Akremi.

“The measures taken directly interfere with the independence of the legal profession, undermining the ability of lawyers to represent their clients,” the experts said. “They appear designed to ensure critics of the Executive are silenced.”

The experts stressed that free exercise of the legal profession contributes to ensuring access to justice, oversight of State power, protection of due process and fair trial rights.

“We call on Tunisia to comply with international standards providing that lawyers should be able to carry out all their professional duties without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference. They should not face prosecution or administrative, economic or other sanctions for any action taken in accordance with recognised professional duties, standards and ethics,” they said. “Like all human beings, lawyers are entitled to freedom of expression and opinion.”

The experts have been in contact with the Government of Tunisia regarding their concerns.