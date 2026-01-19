Under the theme Infrastructure&Investment Driving Energy Growth, the fourth edition of the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES) returns to Tripoli this week on January 24-26. As the country’s flagship investment forum, LEES 2026 arrives at a critical juncture in Libya’s economic recovery, providing a dedicated platform to unlock the capital and technical expertise required to revitalize national infrastructure and accelerate production across the energy value chain.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power and officially endorsed by the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the National Oil Corporation, the 2026 edition will, for the first time, span three full days, reflecting rising international interest in Libya’s energy and infrastructure opportunities.

A Summit Aligned with Libya’s Growth Ambitions

LEES 2026 takes place as Libya targets increasing oil production from 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 1.6 million bpd by end-2026, with a longer-term ambition of 2 million bpd. Central to discussions is an estimated $18 billion pipeline of oil, gas, power and infrastructure projects, alongside Libya’s first international upstream licensing round in nearly two decades, offering 22 on- and offshore blocks.

Beyond hydrocarbons, the summit places strong emphasis on renewable energy and power infrastructure, showcasing projects such as the 500 MW Sadada solar plant – led by TotalEnergies – and Libya’s broader 4 GW renewables ambition, supported by the Renewable Energy Authority of Libya.

High-Level Speakers, Strategic Dialogue

The opening ceremony will feature keynote addresses from Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibeh, Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Khalifa Abdulsadek and Chairman of the state-owned National Oil Corporation, Masoud M. Suleman. Minister Abdulsadek will be joined during a Ministerial Panel Discussion by international counterparts from Turkey, Malta and Algeria.

Industry leadership at LEES 2026 reflects the depth of international engagement in Libya’s energy resurgence, with strong participation from Europe, North America and the Mediterranean region. Major energy-producing nations including France, Italy, Spain and the U.S. will be represented through national and international oil companies, including the likes of TotalEnergies, Eni, Repsol and ConocoPhillips, among others. All these firms have actively engaged the country to advance upstream development, gas monetization and energy security initiatives in Libya.

What to Expect

LEES 2026 will deliver a multi-track agenda specifically designed to accelerate investment and translate dialogue into executable projects. A series of themed panel discussions will address Libya’s strategic priorities, including gas monetization and flare reduction, power and grid modernization, and marginal field development, offering investors and operators clean insights into near-term opportunities and long-term sector reform.

Meanwhile, central to the event’s three-day agenda are the bilateral national roundtables, including U.S.-Libya, Italy-Libya, France-Libya and UK-Libya sessions, which provide structured platforms for high-level government engagement, private sector dialogue and B2B matchmaking. These roundtables are tailored to deepen trade relations, advance infrastructure recovery and unlock new partnerships across Libya’s oil, gas, power and logistics value chains.

Complementing the diplomatic and commercial discussions, the summit introduces a dedicated technical workshops day, featuring in-depth sessions on upstream optimization, enhanced oil recovery, AI-enabled monitoring and digital infrastructure, inspection, maintenance and repair, as well as renewable energy integration and grid performance.

Sponsors and Market Confidence

The depth of sponsorship at LEES 2026 underscores strong market confidence in the country. Diamond Plus Sponsor Assail Drilling Company is joined by Diamond Sponsors Eni, TotalEnergies, Repsol, OMV, ConocoPhillips and Melltiah Oil&Gas. SLB, NESR and Delta United Group headline the Gold tier, with broad support across Silver, Bronze and National sponsor levels.

With one week to go, LEES 2026 stands as the definitive platform for investors, operators and policymakers seeking direct access decision-makers, bankable projects and first-mover advantage in one of Africa’s most strategically important energy markets.

