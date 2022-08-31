This year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (AECWeek.com) conference and exhibition, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from 18 – 21 October 2022 in Cape Town, aims to promote the growth of the continent’s entire energy value chain to make energy poverty history across the region by 2030. In this regard, South Sudan-based midstream and downstream services company, Trinity Energy, will be participating as a gold sponsor at AEW 2022, shaping critical discussions around the role domestic energy companies play in ensuring Africa addresses current challenges and realizes future energy goals.

Representing one of the continent’s vibrant pan-African energy players, providing dynamic solutions aimed at enhancing consumer access to high-quality and affordable fuel products, the participation of Trinity Energy at AEW 2022 – Africa’s biggest event for the oil and gas sector, where expert knowledge, innovative solutions and foresight from continental and international energy stakeholders, investors and policymakers will be shared – will be crucial for shaping midstream and downstream dialogue. With a lack of adequate investments and the increasing infrastructure development gap across Africa’s energy sector hindering a secure supply of petroleum products in Africa, resulting in the continent suffering from chronic energy shortages and high fuel prices due to over-reliance on energy imports, trends which have only been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trinity Energy aims to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of fuel through massive investments in energy refinery, storage, distribution and service stations as well as in marketing and trading services across Africa.

Since its establishment in 2012, Trinity Energy has played a key role in alleviating the acute shortage of fuel in South Sudan with the company being named the country’s best petroleum firm of the year in 2015 by the South Sudan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In 2019, the company provided over 40% of South Sudan's energy demand with more than half of the country’s fuel retailers relying on Trinity Energy’s six million liters of fuel storage capacity in Nesitu, and energy trading and transportation services. Now, with Trinity Energy boasting ownership of over 30 retail fuel stations across Africa and setting its sights on regional expansion – following the launch of Kenya, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo operations - AEW 2022 presents the best platform for the company to meet with potential investors and partners, exploring opportunities to collaborate, mobilize investment and scale up regional and continental growth plans.

The company’s target to expand its oil and gas retail network, storage infrastructure as well as the continent’s refining capacity represents a strong commitment by Trinity Energy to play a key role in securing the supply of energy and ensuring socioeconomic development across the region. As a gold sponsor at AEW 2022, Trinity Energy will participate in high-level and impactful discussions and exclusive networking opportunities, providing an update on the company’s projects and growth prospects.

“With Africa seeking to boost the production and exploitation of domestic oil and gas resources for energy security and GDP growth, building more refineries, storage capacity and midstream and downstream infrastructure is vital. The Chamber strongly commends the works being undertaken by Trinity Energy to revamp the continent’s energy supply and storage sectors and looks forward to the company’s participation at AEW 2022 as a gold sponsor,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Trinity Energy in a number of panel discussions and exclusive roundtables exploring Africa’s untapped energy potential as well as the challenges and opportunities present across both the mid and downstream sectors, highlighting the important role the continent’s oil and gas resources will play in ensuring energy security and driving economic growth.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.