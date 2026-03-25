Trinasolar (www.Trinasolar.com), a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, today announced its participation in Solar&Storage Live Africa at Booth H5-D34, presenting its integrated smart energy solutions designed to support the reliable deployment of solar and storage projects across Africa’s rapidly evolving energy landscape.

At the event, Trinasolar is showcasing a range of advanced technologies supporting the next phase of solar deployment, including the Vertex N 750W module, Elementa 3 energy storage system, TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P tracking system, and Trinabot automation technologies. Together, these solutions help developers, EPCs, and energy providers optimize project performance, improve system reliability, and deliver cost-effective renewable energy across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and hybrid solar-plus-storage projects.

Trinasolar’s participation in the event comes at a time when the company continues to strengthen its leadership position in South Africa’s solar market, where it currently holds the #1 market share position. One of the milestones reflecting this momentum is the successful delivery of the 510MW Khauta Solar Project, one of the largest solar installations in South Africa. Located in Welkom in the Free State Province, the project was delivered in collaboration with WBHO, one of the country’s largest construction and EPC companies.

The project consists of two contracts completed simultaneously — Khauta South (352.5MW) and Khauta West (157.8MW) — reflecting the scale and pace of solar deployment in the country’s rapidly evolving energy landscape. Trinasolar supplied high-performance solar modules for the project and provided extensive commercial, technical, logistics and aftersales support throughout the implementation phase.

In addition to the Khauta milestone, Trinasolar continues to expand its collaboration with leading developers in South Africa, including a strategic partnership with Mulilo, one of the country’s prominent renewable energy companies. As part of this collaboration, Trinasolar has signed a contract for the 220MW Orkney Solar Project, further strengthening its presence in the utility-scale solar segment and supporting the continued growth of large-scale renewable energy projects in the country.

Beyond these milestones, Trinasolar continues to expand its presence in South Africa through a growing portfolio of utility-scale solar projects and strategic partnerships with leading developers. The company’s current and upcoming projects represent a pipeline exceeding 2 GW of solar capacity, underscoring Trinasolar’s role in meeting the country’s growing demand for renewable energy and strengthening South Africa’s evolving energy mix.

"South Africa is entering a defining phase of solar growth, driven by rising electricity demand, expanding energy wheeling frameworks, and the rapid scale-up of commercial and industrial projects. Trinasolar is proud to be at the centre of this transition — bringing together high-performance solar technologies, advanced storage solutions, and a proven track record of large-scale project delivery to help our customers build a more resilient and cost-competitive energy future." said Zaheer Khan, Regional Director – South Africa at Trinasolar MEA.

In addition to its technology contributions, Trinasolar has also supported its project partners and surrounding communities through a range of initiatives. These include Wellness Day contributions, as well as community outreach efforts such as the sponsorship of soccer and netball uniforms for local programs. These initiatives reflect Trinasolar’s commitment to responsible project development and its role in creating a positive impact beyond energy delivery.

As Africa's energy transition accelerates, Trinasolar remains committed to being a long-term partner of choice for developers, EPCs, and energy providers across the continent, delivering the technology, expertise, and project execution capability needed to drive the next wave of renewable energy growth."

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com

About Trinasolar (688599. SH):

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.Trinasolar.com.