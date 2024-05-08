Trident Energy CEO Jean-Michel Jacoulot will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum in Paris next week, as the leading independent expands its portfolio of operated mature assets across the continent.

Focused on operating and redeveloping mid-life oil and gas assets, Trident Energy is playing a critical role in driving new exploration and maximizing oil production across the continent. In Equatorial Guinea, the company launched its second drilling program last November, performing drilling operations for three deepwater wells in the Ceiba&Okume fields in Block G. Upon completion, Trident Energy will drill the Akeng Deep infrastructure-led well in Block S, targeting 180 million barrels of prospective oil resources, in partnership with Kosmos Energy. Jacoulot is expected to speak on the company’s infrastructure-led exploration strategy and upcoming field redevelopment plans.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

Expanding its presence in Africa’s leading offshore markets, Trident Energy entered the Republic of Congo last month after acquiring Chevron’s working interests in the Moho-Bilondo, Nkossa, Nsoko II and Lianzi fields. Trident also secured additional working interests in the Nkossa and Nsoko II fields from TotalEnergies, assuming operatorship of the two fields and of the Lianzi field. The strategic acquisition represents Trident’s growing focus on Africa’s deep offshore and commitment to acquiring and operating high-quality assets across the continent.

“Trident Energy is proof that Africa’s mature assets can be redeveloped to maximize production and aid in the continent’s energy addition. The company is committed to investing in Africa’s upstream capabilities, translating its technical expertise in the Gulf of Guinea to the Republic of Congo’s deep offshore. We commend Trident on its latest acquisitions and look forward to discussions around exploiting Africa’s deep offshore and fast-tracking development of frontier prospects at the upcoming forum,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 organizers.