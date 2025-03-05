Tribute Portfolio – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s (www.Marriott.com) growing collection of characterful, independent hotels - welcomes its first safari lodge with the launch of Turaco Ngorongoro Valley, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Karatu, Tanzania. Set against the awe-inspiring backdrop of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, a protected territory in Tanzania's Arusha region and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this property seamlessly combines modern comfort with an authentic connection to the land and the Maasai culture.

With easy access to some of Tanzania’s most iconic wildlife destinations, including the Ngorongoro Crater, Lake Manyara, Tarangire and Serengeti National Parks the property offers a sanctuary for travellers seeking an immersive and unforgettable safari experience.

“Turaco Ngorongoro Valley marks an exciting milestone as the first Tribute Portfolio property in Tanzania’s Northern Safari Circuit,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, Vice President, Premium, Select&Midscale Brands, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International. “This opening brings to life the brand’s passion for exceptional design and heartfelt service, offering a unique stay that reflects the untamed spirit of its destination. We’re thrilled to introduce this exceptional lodge to travellers seeking connection, culture, and adventure.”

Drawing inspiration from the traditional Maasai boma, the hotel’s architecture reflects the circular structures and pitched roofs that define the region’s heritage. The property features 37 suites, including 34 executive suites and three presidential suites, blending natural materials like wood and stone with vibrant Maasai-inspired accents. Elements such as wood-burning fireplaces and intricate detailing create a warm and inviting atmosphere, immersing guests in the local culture. The communal spirit of the Maasai is reflected in the hotel’s design, with shared spaces like outdoor dining areas and a central bonfire encouraging interaction and connection.

Guests can savour farm-to-table dining at Caldera Restaurant, which celebrates the region’s rich flavours with ingredients sourced from the on-site farm. N Bar offers craft cocktails, including the signature Tanzanian Dawa, in a stylish yet cosy setting with a piano and billiards table, while the poolside Maji Maji Bar provides light bites and refreshments among serene surroundings.

Guests can immerse themselves in Tanzania’s natural beauty and cultural heritage through a variety of unique experiences. The Ngorongoro Crater Safari offers guests the opportunity to see an abundance of wildlife including the Big Five - elephants, buffaloes, rhinos, lions, and leopards - amidst breathtaking scenery. Guests can reconnect with nature as they explore lush greenery and diverse ecosystems during expertly guided forest walks. Alternately, they can explore the Endoro Trail, which leads to the fascinating Elephant Caves, showcasing ancient rock formations shaped over millennia. Maasai cultural activities, such as storytelling sessions, traditional dances, and village visits, offer guests a window into ancient traditions and a deeper understanding of the local community’s way of life.

Wellness and leisure are integral to the experience, with amenities that include a pool that mimics the natural shape of a watering hole; a jacuzzi, fitness centre, and a spa, where locally inspired therapies help restore balance and rejuvenation. A recreation area with a classic snooker table offers moments of relaxed enjoyment, while The Point, the lodge’s panoramic viewing deck, allows guests to soak in the incredible landscapes.

Ali Jivraj, Co-Founder of Turaco Collection, says: “Our goal is to create a space where guests can truly unwind, reconnect with nature, and immerse themselves in the local culture. From the vibrant design inspired by Maasai traditions to the curated experiences that celebrate the beauty of Tanzania, every detail has been crafted to ensure a memorable and meaningful stay.”

Sustainability lies at the heart of Turaco Ngorongoro Valley, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Solar energy and efficient waste management reduce the environmental footprint, while farm-to-table dining highlights the freshness of locally grown produce. Guests can join the lodge’s “Make the Green Choice” initiative, conserving energy, and water by opting out of daily linen changes.

The property supports various community initiatives, including the Kilimani Pre and Primary School, where it funds new classrooms, a kitchen, and staff facilities, while offering guests the opportunity to donate books and supplies. Guests can also purchase an additional bag of firewood for $20, with all proceeds going to local women to support their livelihoods.

Turaco Ngorongoro Valley, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers airport shuttles to and from Arusha Airport (140km away), and Kilimanjaro International Airport (204km away).

For more information or to book your stay, visit www.Marriott.com.

