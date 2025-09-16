ENGIE Energy Access (EEA) (https://Engie-EnergyAccess.com), Africa’s leading off-grid solar provider, has released a new White Paper, “Maximising Impact: Transforming Grant Funding for Energy Access”, calling for a fundamental shift in how grant capital is deployed to close Africa’s energy access gap.

Sub-Saharan Africa stands at a critical crossroads. With less than five years to 2030, the goal to ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all is at risk of being missed. At the current pace, over 660 million people will remain unelectrified by 2030. Given energy is a critical enabler for other development outcomes, this threatens progress on health, education, economic development and other closely linked goals.

Off-grid solar and mini-grid solutions can deliver 40% of the needed connections under a least-cost model. However, key challenges are impeding progress, with a current funding gap of $12 billion for standalone systems, and a funding landscape that is fragmented, risk-averse, and at times, misaligned with the realities of operating in frontier markets. This is putting SDG7 out of reach and leaving millions without access to affordable and modern energy.

EEA’s White Paper argues that grant funding, while essential, is not being used to its full catalytic potential. Drawing on nearly two decades of last-mile delivery experience across nine African countries, the paper highlights how rethinking funding design could unlock private sector capacity and deliver impact at scale.

Key recommendations include:

Reorienting grant targeting toward closing the access gap and “finishing the job” on SDG7

toward closing the access gap and Tailoring instruments to market segments (households, businesses, and community infrastructure) and risk profiles.

(households, businesses, and community infrastructure) and risk profiles. Scaling up grants , with the public sector strengthening their leadership role.

, with the strengthening their leadership role. Strengthening delivery systems and governance to ensure transparent, efficient, and sustainable implementation.

“Public funding is vital to accelerate universal energy access where affordability remains one of the main drivers. To deliver the highest results without shaking market fundamentals, it must be structured to unlock private investment and delivery capacity. Our White Paper sets out practical ways to maximise its impact, drawn directly from our operational realities in rural areas in Sub-Saharan Africa.,” said Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO of ENGIE Energy Access.

This moment, marked by new initiatives like Mission 300 and the phase-out of legacy programs, is a unique opportunity to reset strategy and coordination. If we miss it, the risks are substantial: diluted impact, loss of SDG7 credibility, eroded investor confidence, and disengagement from the private sector.

ENGIE Energy Access calls on policymakers, donors, financiers, and industry stakeholders to engage with the findings and join in advancing solutions that can help close the energy access gap faster, while supporting economic growth, resilience, and climate goals.

The White Paper is available for download here : New White Paper | Maximising Impact: Transforming Grant Funding for Energy Access - Engie energy Access (https://apo-opa.co/4n8JeNF)

